Can Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -4.35% YTD?

During the last session, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.92% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the URG share is $1.95, that puts it down -77.27 from that peak though still a striking 13.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $293.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) registered a 0.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.92% in intraday trading to $1.10 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.85%, and it has moved by -16.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.49%. The short interest in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is 7.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.33 day(s) to cover.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ur-Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) shares have gone down -19.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.57% against 12.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28,712.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.47 million by the end of Mar 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.80%. While earnings are projected to return -30.20% in 2023.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Ur-Energy Inc. insiders own 3.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.26%, with the float percentage being 46.84%. MMCAP International, Inc. SPC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 132 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 11.76 million shares (or 5.23% of all shares), a total value of $12.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.48 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 5.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 10.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.67 million, or about 4.75% of the stock, which is worth about $14.09 million.