Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)’s traded shares were 5.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.40% or $0.67. The 52-week high for the BOWL share is $16.00, that puts it down -0.63 from that peak though still a striking 48.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.19. The company’s market capitalization is $2.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 943.18K shares over the past three months.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) trade information

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) registered a 4.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.40% in intraday trading to $15.90 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.00%, and it has moved by 15.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 64.43%. The short interest in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) is 8.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.58, which implies an increase of 14.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, BOWL is trading at a discount of -50.94% off the target high and -0.63% off the low.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bowlero Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) shares have gone up 36.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -101.79% against 4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 168.00% this quarter and then jump 330.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $257.9 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $297.52 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $205.19 million and $257.82 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.70% and then jump by 15.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 70.20% in 2023.

BOWL Dividends

Bowlero Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)’s Major holders

Bowlero Corp. insiders own 6.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.52%, with the float percentage being 105.72%. Atairos Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 155 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 63.43 million shares (or 57.73% of all shares), a total value of $780.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.8 million shares, is of Soros Fund Management LLC’s that is approximately 8.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $108.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) shares are Fidelity Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Value Fund owns about 1.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.21 million, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $14.93 million.