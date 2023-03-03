Boom Or Bust: Where Does Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN)’s traded shares were 1.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.63% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CPTN share is $11.20, that puts it down -1078.95 from that peak though still a striking 1.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.94. The company’s market capitalization is $153.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 224.09K shares over the past three months.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) trade information

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) registered a -1.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.63% in intraday trading to $0.95 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.80%, and it has moved by -21.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.57%. The short interest in Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) is 1.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.62 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.32 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.45 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -89.70% in 2023.

CPTN Dividends

Cepton Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN)’s Major holders

Cepton Inc. insiders own 61.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.57%, with the float percentage being 43.39%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.35 million shares (or 1.50% of all shares), a total value of $2.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.26 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cepton Inc. (CPTN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.93 million, or about 0.59% of the stock, which is worth about $0.88 million.