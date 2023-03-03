Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Investing Potential Is $0.19

During the last session, Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s traded shares were 1.02 million. The 52-week high for the BRDS share is $4.10, that puts it down -2057.89 from that peak though still a striking 26.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $59.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.16 million shares over the past three months.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. BRDS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) registered a 0.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.68% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.05%, and it has moved by -17.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.13%. The short interest in Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) is 21.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.40, which implies an increase of 52.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.40 and $0.40 respectively. As a result, BRDS is trading at a discount of -110.53% off the target high and -110.53% off the low.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 82.00% this quarter and then drop -400.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.38 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $48.82 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $54.02 million and $37.98 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.20% and then jump by 28.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -259.50% in 2023.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders

Bird Global Inc. insiders own 22.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.20%, with the float percentage being 79.21%. Craft Ventures GP I, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 110 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 26.95 million shares (or 10.75% of all shares), a total value of $9.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.96 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 10.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 17.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.36 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $2.24 million.