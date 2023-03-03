Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) Is Down -9.09% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -15.48% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -24.14% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the IONM share is $8.15, that puts it down -3604.55 from that peak though still a striking -9.09% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.24. The company’s market capitalization is $5.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 98350.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 115.12K shares over the past three months.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IONM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) registered a -24.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -24.14% in intraday trading to $0.22 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -29.06%, and it has moved by -29.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.85%. The short interest in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) is 12750.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.67, which implies an increase of 95.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, IONM is trading at a discount of -3990.91% off the target high and -809.09% off the low.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Assure Holdings Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) shares have gone down -75.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -170.83% against 0.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -133.30% this quarter and then jump 63.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -33.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.77 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.25 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.66 million and $4.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -29.90% and then jump by 11.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.50%. While earnings are projected to return 88.70% in 2023.

IONM Dividends

Assure Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM)’s Major holders

Assure Holdings Corp. insiders own 26.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.87%, with the float percentage being 17.47%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.22 million shares (or 5.80% of all shares), a total value of $0.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.78 million shares, is of Sabby Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 28036.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17943.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6383.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $2556.0.