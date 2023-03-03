As The Stock Rises By 4.19% Year-To-Date, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the last session, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s traded shares were 1.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.83% or $1.97. The 52-week high for the VERV share is $43.00, that puts it down -113.29 from that peak though still a striking 46.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.70. The company’s market capitalization is $1.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 783.36K shares over the past three months.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) trade information

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) registered a 10.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.83% in intraday trading to $20.16 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.17%, and it has moved by -11.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.44%. The short interest in Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) is 12.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.86 day(s) to cover.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Verve Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) shares have gone down -46.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.59% against 12.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.90% this quarter and then drop -24.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -351.70% in 2023.

VERV Dividends

Verve Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s Major holders

Verve Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 9.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.17%, with the float percentage being 117.88%. Alphabet Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 202 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.97 million shares (or 17.81% of all shares), a total value of $376.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.48 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 12.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $257.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 3.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.67 million, or about 4.33% of the stock, which is worth about $51.6 million.