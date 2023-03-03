Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP)’s Stock Is Up 14.07%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)’s traded shares were 4.83 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.66% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the AMBP share is $8.80, that puts it down -93.41 from that peak though still a striking 14.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.91. The company’s market capitalization is $2.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.79 million shares over the past three months.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) trade information

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) registered a -0.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.66% in intraday trading to $4.55 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.13%, and it has moved by -19.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.37%. The short interest in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) is 7.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.27 day(s) to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.73, which implies an increase of 20.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, AMBP is trading at a discount of -75.82% off the target high and 12.09% off the low.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) shares have gone down -25.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.00% against 19.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -42.90% this quarter and then drop -12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.14 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.21 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.09 billion and $1.14 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.20% and then jump by 6.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -289.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 17.80% per annum.

AMBP Dividends

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.79 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)’s Major holders

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. insiders own 75.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.41%, with the float percentage being 82.74%. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 188 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.15 million shares (or 1.68% of all shares), a total value of $49.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.32 million shares, is of Newtyn Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $30.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Ave Maria Growth Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund owns about 4.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.07 million, or about 0.68% of the stock, which is worth about $19.71 million.