Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) Is Worth Evaluating At $0.19

During the last session, Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s traded shares were 2.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.13% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the APTX share is $3.24, that puts it down -1605.26 from that peak though still a striking 10.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $12.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 727.93K shares over the past three months.

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) trade information

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) registered a -4.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.13% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -67.61%, and it has moved by -62.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.13%. The short interest in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) is 79110.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aptinyx Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) shares have gone down -53.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.61% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 34.50% this quarter and then jump 31.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.4 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.60%. While earnings are projected to return -8.80% in 2023.

APTX Dividends

Aptinyx Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s Major holders

Aptinyx Inc. insiders own 13.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.96%, with the float percentage being 55.30%. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 8.89 million shares (or 13.13% of all shares), a total value of $1.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.12 million shares, is of Artal Group S.A.’s that is approximately 9.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $92235.0.