Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Stock Dropped -4.01% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s traded shares were 0.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.36% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the AR share is $48.80, that puts it down -82.09 from that peak though still a striking 11.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.66. The company’s market capitalization is $7.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.20 million shares over the past three months.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. AR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.93.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) registered a 1.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.36% in intraday trading to $26.80 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.58%, and it has moved by -4.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.11%. The short interest in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is 18.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.47, which implies an increase of 28.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29.00 and $51.00 respectively. As a result, AR is trading at a discount of -90.3% off the target high and -8.21% off the low.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Antero Resources Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) shares have gone down -33.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.94% against -9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 102.20% this quarter and then drop -15.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.59 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.7 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.39 billion and $786.84 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -33.50% and then jump by 115.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.80%. While earnings are projected to return -35.70% in 2023.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Antero Resources Corporation insiders own 10.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.20%, with the float percentage being 91.73%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 580 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 45.74 million shares (or 15.24% of all shares), a total value of $1.4 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.1 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $827.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Antero Resources Corporation (AR) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 11.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $349.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.52 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $264.15 million.