After A 2.26% Jump In The Last Week, Does Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s traded shares were 1.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.26% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the ARQQ share is $17.88, that puts it down -1214.71 from that peak though still a striking 11.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.21. The company’s market capitalization is $193.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.98 million shares over the past three months.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) registered a 2.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.26% in intraday trading to $1.36 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.26%, and it has moved by -35.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.75%. The short interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is 0.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.83 day(s) to cover.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arqit Quantum Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) shares have gone down -77.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -84.91% against 16.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.38 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.38 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 121.60% in 2023.

ARQQ Dividends

Arqit Quantum Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders

Arqit Quantum Inc. insiders own 73.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.09%, with the float percentage being 27.12%. First Trust Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.35 million shares (or 1.91% of all shares), a total value of $13.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.25 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 0.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF owns about 4.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.54 million, or about 1.26% of the stock, which is worth about $5.57 million.