After A 1.80% Jump In The Last Week, Does Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR)’s traded shares were 1.91 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.58% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the MIR share is $9.53, that puts it down -1.93 from that peak though still a striking 42.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.40. The company’s market capitalization is $1.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.61 million shares over the past three months.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) trade information

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) registered a 1.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.58% in intraday trading to $9.35 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.80%, and it has moved by 15.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.12%. The short interest in Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) is 8.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.47 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $190.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $176.4 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 19.20% in 2023.

MIR Dividends

Mirion Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR)’s Major holders

Mirion Technologies Inc. insiders own 13.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.16%, with the float percentage being 100.19%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 172 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 51.76 million shares (or 25.87% of all shares), a total value of $386.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.7 million shares, is of Alyeska Investment Group, L.p.’s that is approximately 6.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $94.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 10.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.74 million, or about 1.87% of the stock, which is worth about $27.92 million.