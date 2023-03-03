Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) Is Worth Evaluating At $2.61

During the last session, Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s traded shares were 1.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.04% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the ADV share is $7.37, that puts it down -182.38 from that peak though still a striking 31.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.78. The company’s market capitalization is $851.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 430.30K shares over the past three months.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) trade information

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) registered a 17.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.04% in intraday trading to $2.61 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.41%, and it has moved by 0.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.15%. The short interest in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) is 4.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies an increase of 25.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, ADV is trading at a discount of -53.26% off the target high and -14.94% off the low.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Advantage Solutions Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) shares have gone down -30.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.94% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -37.50% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.07 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $979.28 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.03 billion and $914.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.80% and then jump by 7.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 133.30% in 2023, the next five years will return -7.74% per annum.

ADV Dividends

Advantage Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s Major holders

Advantage Solutions Inc. insiders own 69.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.84%, with the float percentage being 89.45%. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 174 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 15.45 million shares (or 4.83% of all shares), a total value of $32.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.84 million shares, is of Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC’s that is approximately 3.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $25.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Consumer Staples. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 5.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.96 million, or about 0.93% of the stock, which is worth about $6.16 million.