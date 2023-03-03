A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU), As It Continued To Rise 26.74% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s traded shares were 1.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $51.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.89% or $2.4. The 52-week high for the FUTU share is $72.20, that puts it down -40.14 from that peak though still a striking 58.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.23. The company’s market capitalization is $7.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.54 million shares over the past three months.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. FUTU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.7.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) registered a 4.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.89% in intraday trading to $51.52 this Thursday, 03/02/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.97%, and it has moved by 1.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.87%. The short interest in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) is 8.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $471.62, which implies an increase of 89.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $210.73 and $761.89 respectively. As a result, FUTU is trading at a discount of -1378.82% off the target high and -309.03% off the low.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Futu Holdings Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) shares have gone up 12.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.24% against 16.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 32.10% this quarter and then jump 63.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $237.1 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $260.25 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $204.26 million and $209.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.10% and then jump by 24.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 80.60%. While earnings are projected to return 82.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.57% per annum.

FUTU Dividends

Futu Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Futu Holdings Limited insiders own 8.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.79%, with the float percentage being 37.83%. Aspex Management (HK) Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 311 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.16 million shares (or 4.50% of all shares), a total value of $155.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.78 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 4.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $140.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-International Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 2.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.38 million, or about 0.41% of the stock, which is worth about $15.28 million.