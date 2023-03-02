Will Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s traded shares were 10.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.76% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the RIOT share is $23.66, that puts it down -285.34 from that peak though still a striking 47.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.25. The company’s market capitalization is $1.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.57 million shares over the past three months.

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) registered a -1.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.76% in intraday trading to $6.14 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.31%, and it has moved by 3.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.36%. The short interest in Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) is 28.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.6 day(s) to cover.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Riot Platforms Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) shares have gone down -11.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -571.67% against 16.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.60% this quarter and then drop -126.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $55.31 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $71.49 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $90.89 million and $79.79 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -39.10% and then drop by -10.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.80%. While earnings are projected to return 71.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

RIOT Dividends

Riot Platforms Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Major holders

Riot Platforms Inc. insiders own 7.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.70%, with the float percentage being 38.61%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 312 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 14.49 million shares (or 8.66% of all shares), a total value of $101.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.47 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $66.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.92 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $27.51 million.