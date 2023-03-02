What To Expect Going Ahead For Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Given Its -1.84 Percent Loss On Wednesday?

During the recent session, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s traded shares were 2.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.84% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the TEVA share is $11.44, that puts it down -15.56 from that peak though still a striking 31.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.78. The company’s market capitalization is $11.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.96 million shares over the past three months.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. TEVA has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) registered a -1.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.84% in intraday trading to $9.90 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.15%, and it has moved by -6.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.02%. The short interest in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is 25.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.28, which implies an increase of 3.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, TEVA is trading at a discount of -41.41% off the target high and 29.29% off the low.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares have gone up 9.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.37% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.80% this quarter and then drop -16.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.63 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.71 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.66 billion and $3.79 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.80% and then drop by -1.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.30%. While earnings are projected to return -662.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 3.60% per annum.

TEVA Dividends

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited insiders own 1.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.32%, with the float percentage being 50.26%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 591 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 117.19 million shares (or 10.55% of all shares), a total value of $945.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.67 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $336.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 58.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $535.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 54.42 million, or about 4.90% of the stock, which is worth about $496.35 million.