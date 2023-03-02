What To Expect As HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) Delivers An -8.30% Loss In 6 Months

During the recent session, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s traded shares were 1.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.18% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the HPQ share is $41.47, that puts it down -45.41 from that peak though still a striking 15.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.08. The company’s market capitalization is $28.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.02 million shares over the past three months.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

HP Inc. (HPQ) registered a -1.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.18% in intraday trading to $28.52 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.49%, and it has moved by -2.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.29%. The short interest in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is 29.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.23 day(s) to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.27, which implies an increase of 2.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, HPQ is trading at a discount of -15.71% off the target high and 15.85% off the low.

HP Inc. (HPQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HP Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HP Inc. (HPQ) shares have gone down -8.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.85% against -1.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.50%. While earnings are projected to return -42.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.51% per annum.

HPQ Dividends

HP Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 29 and June 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for HP Inc. is 1.05, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.64 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s Major holders

HP Inc. insiders own 0.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.60%, with the float percentage being 83.78%. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,410 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 104.48 million shares (or 10.64% of all shares), a total value of $2.6 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 94.83 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.36 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HP Inc. (HPQ) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 37.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.01 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27.89 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $695.06 million.