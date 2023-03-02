We Just Learned Something New! After Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT)’s -0.85% Loss This Week

During the last session, Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT)’s traded shares were 4.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.98. The 52-week high for the AULT share is $1.06, that puts it down -783.33 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.09. The company’s market capitalization is $41.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.16 million shares over the past three months.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) registered a -3.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.78% in intraday trading to $0.12 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.85%, and it has moved by -5.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.30%. The short interest in Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT) is 13.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.8 day(s) to cover.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 112.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.39 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.8 million and $32.83 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 380.80% and then jump by 4.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 68.00%. While earnings are projected to return 87.40% in 2023.

AULT Dividends

Ault Alliance Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT)’s Major holders

Ault Alliance Inc. insiders own 13.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.52%, with the float percentage being 8.68%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 13.55 million shares (or 3.43% of all shares), a total value of $2.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.98 million shares, is of Gsa Capital Partners Llp’s that is approximately 0.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.07 million, or about 1.28% of the stock, which is worth about $0.93 million.