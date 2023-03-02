We Just Learned Something New About fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) This Week With Its -21.74% Loss

During the last session, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s traded shares were 13.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.76% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the FUBO share is $8.83, that puts it down -390.56 from that peak though still a striking 10.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.61. The company’s market capitalization is $350.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.64 million shares over the past three months.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. FUBO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.71.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) registered a -5.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.76% in intraday trading to $1.80 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.74%, and it has moved by -25.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.95%. The short interest in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) is 43.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.26, which implies an increase of 44.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.30 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, FUBO is trading at a discount of -177.78% off the target high and -27.78% off the low.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that fuboTV Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) shares have gone down -50.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.72% against -14.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.60% this quarter and then jump 36.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $285.54 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $304.33 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $231.06 million and $242.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.60% and then jump by 25.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 78.30% in 2023.

FUBO Dividends

fuboTV Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders