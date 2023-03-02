We Just Learned Something New About BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) This Week With Its -23.91% Loss

During the last session, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s traded shares were 2.07 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.22% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the BBAI share is $16.12, that puts it down -517.62 from that peak though still a striking 77.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.58. The company’s market capitalization is $399.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.06 million shares over the past three months.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. BBAI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) registered a -11.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.22% in intraday trading to $2.61 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.91%, and it has moved by -34.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.84%. The short interest in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) is 0.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 47.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, BBAI is trading at a discount of -91.57% off the target high and -91.57% off the low.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) shares have gone up 66.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 11.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 91.20% this quarter and then jump 35.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $39.96 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $39.36 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $33.48 million and $36.39 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.40% and then jump by 8.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 29.60% in 2023.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. insiders own 97.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.11%, with the float percentage being 97.22%. Lynrock Lake LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.43 million shares (or 1.01% of all shares), a total value of $2.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 94285.0 shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.15 million.