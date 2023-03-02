Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS)’s 10.17% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s traded shares were 1.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.28% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the VIPS share is $16.18, that puts it down -7.79 from that peak though still a striking 61.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.75. The company’s market capitalization is $9.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.69 million shares over the past three months.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. VIPS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.38.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) registered a -1.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.28% in intraday trading to $15.01 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.17%, and it has moved by -3.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 77.36%. The short interest in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is 9.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $104.56, which implies an increase of 85.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $53.50 and $127.49 respectively. As a result, VIPS is trading at a discount of -749.37% off the target high and -256.43% off the low.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vipshop Holdings Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) shares have gone up 37.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.52% against 13.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.60% this quarter and then jump 5.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.76 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.81 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.51 billion and $3.41 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.10% and then jump by 11.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.90%. While earnings are projected to return 45.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.22% per annum.

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 17 and May 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Vipshop Holdings Limited insiders own 1.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.19%, with the float percentage being 74.43%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 501 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 25.57 million shares (or 4.80% of all shares), a total value of $383.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.99 million shares, is of HHLR Advisors, LTD’s that is approximately 3.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $284.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) shares are Oakmark International Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Oakmark International Fund owns about 20.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $308.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.3 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $199.43 million.