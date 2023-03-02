Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) Has Dropped -86.98% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s traded shares were 11.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.74% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the VBLT share is $2.20, that puts it down -1057.89 from that peak though still a striking 47.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $15.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.32 million shares over the past three months.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) registered a 18.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.74% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 45.45%, and it has moved by 22.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.98%. The short interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) is 31660.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.70% this quarter and then drop -15.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $480k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200k by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $196k and $113k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 144.90% and then jump by 77.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.80%. While earnings are projected to return 18.70% in 2023.

VBLT Dividends

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. insiders own 22.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.47%, with the float percentage being 22.56%. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.57 million shares (or 1.19% of all shares), a total value of $88864.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.43 million shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $66156.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 40323.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6447.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2400.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $372.0.