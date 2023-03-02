Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Surged -10.05% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the recent session, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.55% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the UEC share is $6.60, that puts it down -82.32 from that peak though still a striking 19.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.92. The company’s market capitalization is $1.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.99 million shares over the past three months.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. UEC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) registered a -2.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.55% in intraday trading to $3.62 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.26%, and it has moved by -10.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.93%. The short interest in Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) is 50.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.89, which implies an increase of 47.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $8.25 respectively. As a result, UEC is trading at a discount of -127.9% off the target high and -65.75% off the low.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Uranium Energy Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) shares have gone down -19.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -300.00% against 12.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then drop -166.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 266.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.40%. While earnings are projected to return 126.60% in 2023.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Uranium Energy Corp. insiders own 1.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.56%, with the float percentage being 46.35%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 270 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 21.28 million shares (or 5.76% of all shares), a total value of $74.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.97 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $73.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF owns about 25.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $100.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.71 million, or about 4.52% of the stock, which is worth about $64.85 million.