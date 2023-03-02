Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) On Wednesday – Up 40.91% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s traded shares were 1.23 million. The 52-week high for the TMDI share is $1.20, that puts it down -445.45 from that peak though still a striking 40.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $24.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.65 million shares over the past three months.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TMDI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) trade information

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) registered a -1.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.05% in intraday trading to $0.22 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.14%, and it has moved by -74.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.64%. The short interest in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) is 0.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.50, which implies an increase of 91.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, TMDI is trading at a discount of -1263.64% off the target high and -809.09% off the low.

TMDI Dividends

Titan Medical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Major holders