Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ: CACO)

During the recent session, Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO)’s traded shares were 0.65 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.27% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the CACO share is $10.43, that puts it down -922.55 from that peak though still a striking 6.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $59.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 709.20K shares over the past three months.

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) trade information

Caravelle International Group (CACO) registered a -7.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.27% in intraday trading to $1.02 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.93%, and it has moved by -35.85% in 30 days. The short interest in Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) is 73460.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

CACO Dividends

Caravelle International Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO)’s Major holders

Caravelle International Group insiders own 3.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.00%, with the float percentage being 10.34%. MMCAP International, Inc. SPC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 35593.0 shares (or 0.07% of all shares), a total value of $45203.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11015.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $13989.0.