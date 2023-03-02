The Time Is Right To Purchase Owlet Inc. (NYSE: OWLT)

During the recent session, Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)’s traded shares were 0.7 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.76% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the OWLT share is $5.35, that puts it down -1271.79 from that peak though still a striking 23.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $39.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 744.46K shares over the past three months.

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. OWLT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) trade information

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) registered a 8.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.76% in intraday trading to $0.39 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.63%, and it has moved by -3.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.75%. The short interest in Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) is 0.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.15, which implies an increase of 81.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.30 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, OWLT is trading at a discount of -669.23% off the target high and -233.33% off the low.

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Owlet Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Owlet Inc. (OWLT) shares have gone down -75.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 13.16% against 16.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 55.20% this quarter and then jump 35.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.92 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.7 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -580.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 16.20% per annum.

OWLT Dividends

Owlet Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)’s Major holders

Owlet Inc. insiders own 11.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.62%, with the float percentage being 46.16%. Eclipse Ventures, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 28.49 million shares (or 24.81% of all shares), a total value of $15.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.56 million shares, is of Pelion, Inc.’s that is approximately 3.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Owlet Inc. (OWLT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.93 million, or about 0.81% of the stock, which is worth about $0.99 million.