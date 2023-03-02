The $6.23 Value Of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the recent session, ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)’s traded shares were 2.77 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -40.45% or -$4.23. The 52-week high for the ZIMV share is $28.94, that puts it down -364.53 from that peak though still a striking -7.06% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.67. The company’s market capitalization is $283.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 443.87K shares over the past three months.

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.50. ZIMV has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) trade information

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) registered a -40.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -40.45% in intraday trading to $6.23 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -43.43%, and it has moved by -36.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.60%. The short interest in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) is 4.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 30.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, ZIMV is trading at a discount of -44.46% off the target high and -44.46% off the low.

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ZimVie Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) shares have gone down -59.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -32.61% against 4.20.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $237 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 46.80% in 2023.

ZIMV Dividends

ZimVie Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)’s Major holders

ZimVie Inc. insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.78%, with the float percentage being 78.85%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 419 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.26 million shares (or 12.50% of all shares), a total value of $32.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.6 million shares, is of Camber Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 9.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $25.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.78 million, or about 2.97% of the stock, which is worth about $7.65 million.