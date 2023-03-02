The $1.66 Value Of Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s traded shares were 3.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.05% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the GOSS share is $15.19, that puts it down -815.06 from that peak though still a striking 5.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.57. The company’s market capitalization is $157.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.03 million shares over the past three months.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. GOSS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.62.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) registered a -4.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.05% in intraday trading to $1.66 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.21%, and it has moved by -30.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.62%. The short interest in Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) is 25.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.42, which implies an increase of 77.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, GOSS is trading at a discount of -803.61% off the target high and -20.48% off the low.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gossamer Bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) shares have gone down -87.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.14% against 8.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.20% this quarter and then jump 22.40% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 12.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.20% per annum.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

Gossamer Bio Inc. insiders own 4.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 130.33%, with the float percentage being 136.92%. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 220 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.42 million shares (or 7.85% of all shares), a total value of $88.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.35 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $88.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Sh. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 26.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 28.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.77 million, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $6.01 million.