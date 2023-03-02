The $1.14 Is The Price At Which Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) Deserves Consideration

During the recent session, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s traded shares were 2.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.56% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the SNOA share is $4.25, that puts it down -272.81 from that peak though still a striking 12.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $5.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 57950.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 1.93 million shares over the past three months.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SNOA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) trade information

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) registered a -2.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.56% in intraday trading to $1.14 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.14%, and it has moved by -31.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.62%. The short interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) is 48840.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 87.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, SNOA is trading at a discount of -689.47% off the target high and -689.47% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.40%. While earnings are projected to return 17.10% in 2023.

SNOA Dividends

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s Major holders

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 0.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.68%, with the float percentage being 5.70%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 75367.0 shares (or 2.43% of all shares), a total value of $0.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36878.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $78550.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 34014.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72449.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 29640.0, or about 0.96% of the stock, which is worth about $50684.0.