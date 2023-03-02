The $0.18 Is The Price At Which Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s traded shares were 1.86 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.76% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the AKAN share is $31.00, that puts it down -17122.22 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $5.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.69 million shares over the past three months.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) registered a -5.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.76% in intraday trading to $0.18 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.10%, and it has moved by -35.67% in 30 days. The short interest in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) is 1.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

Akanda Corp. insiders own 65.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.45%, with the float percentage being 1.33%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 62810.0 shares (or 0.22% of all shares), a total value of $9358.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28000.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $12888.0.