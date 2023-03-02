Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Drops -73.41% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s traded shares were 1.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.57% or -$0.58. The 52-week high for the TDS share is $21.00, that puts it down -73.41 from that peak though still a striking 20.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.65. The company’s market capitalization is $1.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.58 million shares over the past three months.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. TDS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) trade information

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) registered a -4.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.57% in intraday trading to $12.11 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.06%, and it has moved by -8.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.20%. The short interest in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is 7.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.00, which implies an increase of 28.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, TDS is trading at a discount of -65.15% off the target high and -23.86% off the low.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -427.30% this quarter and then drop -62.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.4 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.39 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.37 billion and $1.31 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.90% and then jump by 5.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 47.70%. While earnings are projected to return -106.10% in 2023.

TDS Dividends

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is 0.74, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s Major holders

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. insiders own 6.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.56%, with the float percentage being 102.68%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 328 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 20.5 million shares (or 19.30% of all shares), a total value of $284.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.48 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 15.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $229.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF owns about 10.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $110.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.4 million, or about 6.97% of the stock, which is worth about $77.6 million.