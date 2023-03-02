TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) Is Likely To Grow By 99.6% Or More

During the recent session, TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.53% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the GLG share is $2.19, that puts it down -80.99 from that peak though still a striking 37.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $64.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 465.88K shares over the past three months.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) registered a 2.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.53% in intraday trading to $1.21 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.03%, and it has moved by 9.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.49%. The short interest in TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) is 28860.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $300.00, which implies an increase of 99.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $300.00 and $300.00 respectively. As a result, GLG is trading at a discount of -24693.39% off the target high and -24693.39% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 60.30%. While earnings are projected to return 81.30% in 2023.

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

TD Holdings Inc. insiders own 113.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.31%, with the float percentage being -2.24%. Nomura Holdings Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.27% of all shares), a total value of $0.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16849.0 shares, is of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp.’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $20341.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2626.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3170.0 market value.