Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML): Can A Stock That’s Up 20.59% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.75% or -$1.7. The 52-week high for the SGML share is $39.93, that puts it down -17.34 from that peak though still a striking 70.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.02. The company’s market capitalization is $4.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 694.23K shares over the past three months.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) registered a -4.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.75% in intraday trading to $34.03 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.81%, and it has moved by 11.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 204.67%. The short interest in Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) is 1.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.4 day(s) to cover.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sigma Lithium Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) shares have gone up 53.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.35% against 0.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.30%. While earnings are projected to return 20.50% in 2023.

SGML Dividends

Sigma Lithium Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 03 and April 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s Major holders

Sigma Lithium Corporation insiders own 0.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.95%, with the float percentage being 59.38%. Nucleo Capital Ltda. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 100 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.0 million shares (or 2.86% of all shares), a total value of $103.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.07 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 1.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $36.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF owns about 0.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.65 million, or about 0.61% of the stock, which is worth about $22.2 million.