Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW):The Stock Was Up 1.84 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, So What’s To Come?

During the recent session, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s traded shares were 1.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.74% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the SBSW share is $20.64, that puts it down -153.25 from that peak though still a striking 1.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.00. The company’s market capitalization is $5.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.07 million shares over the past three months.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) registered a 0.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.74% in intraday trading to $8.15 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.11%, and it has moved by -24.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.78%. The short interest in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) is 14.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.37 day(s) to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sibanye Stillwater Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) shares have gone down -9.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.13% against 12.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -27.00% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.20%. While earnings are projected to return 7.00% in 2023, the next five years will return -14.68% per annum.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sibanye Stillwater Limited is 0.82, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

Sibanye Stillwater Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.68%, with the float percentage being 8.68%. Condire Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 258 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6.04 million shares (or 0.85% of all shares), a total value of $56.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.74 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 0.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $34.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) shares are Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and Sprott Gold Equity Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund owns about 2.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.06 million, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $19.24 million.