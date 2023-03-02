Should Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: LYLT) Revive After A -1054.87% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT)’s traded shares were 0.69 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.74% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the LYLT share is $22.52, that puts it down -1054.87 from that peak though still a striking 63.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.71. The company’s market capitalization is $44.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 452.56K shares over the past three months.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) trade information

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) registered a 13.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.74% in intraday trading to $1.95 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.46%, and it has moved by 5.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.19%. The short interest in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) is 1.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 2.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, LYLT is trading at a discount of -2.56% off the target high and -2.56% off the low.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Loyalty Ventures Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) shares have gone down -7.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -765.43% against 16.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -85.40% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $175.52 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $151.19 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $238.59 million and $154.94 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -26.40% and then drop by -2.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -97.70% in 2023.

LYLT Dividends

Loyalty Ventures Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT)’s Major holders

Loyalty Ventures Inc. insiders own 19.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.28%, with the float percentage being 66.19%. Redwood Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 165 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.98 million shares (or 8.04% of all shares), a total value of $2.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.47 million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 5.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) shares are Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Shares Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Shares Fund owns about 0.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.42 million, or about 1.72% of the stock, which is worth about $1.02 million.