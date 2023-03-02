Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) Drops -96.52% From Highs, Now What?

During the recent session, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s traded shares were 3.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $39.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.01% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the SHOP share is $78.00, that puts it down -96.52 from that peak though still a striking 40.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.63. The company’s market capitalization is $52.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.04 million shares over the past three months.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. SHOP has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 47 analysts who have looked at this stock. 25 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) registered a -1.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.01% in intraday trading to $39.69 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.34%, and it has moved by -19.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.06%. The short interest in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is 38.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.06, which implies an increase of 19.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, SHOP is trading at a discount of -63.77% off the target high and 19.38% off the low.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Shopify Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shopify Inc. (SHOP) shares have gone up 26.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -50.00% against 8.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -107.10% this quarter and then drop -150.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.65 billion as predicted by 33 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 30 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.44 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.38 billion and $1.2 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.50% and then jump by 19.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 54.42%. While earnings are projected to return -219.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.84% per annum.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Shopify Inc. insiders own 0.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.50%, with the float percentage being 66.62%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,344 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 74.83 million shares (or 7.44% of all shares), a total value of $2.02 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 72.45 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 7.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.51 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shopify Inc. (SHOP) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 44.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.54 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.02 million, or about 1.79% of the stock, which is worth about $625.6 million.