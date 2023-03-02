RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX): Is It Possible To Be Down -5.65% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s traded shares were 16.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.28% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the RLX share is $3.15, that puts it down -45.16 from that peak though still a striking 58.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $3.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.36 million shares over the past three months.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) registered a 11.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.28% in intraday trading to $2.17 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.85%, and it has moved by -12.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.55%. The short interest in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) is 23.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.66 day(s) to cover.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -31.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80.41 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -27.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.71% per annum.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

RLX Technology Inc. insiders own 39.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.31%, with the float percentage being 49.97%. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 162 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 60.07 million shares (or 6.46% of all shares), a total value of $138.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.89 million shares, is of Wildcat Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $71.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 9.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.48 million, or about 1.02% of the stock, which is worth about $11.85 million.