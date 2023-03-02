Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG)

During the recent session, PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s traded shares were 1.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.25% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the PCG share is $16.49, that puts it down -5.37 from that peak though still a striking 38.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.64. The company’s market capitalization is $37.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.70 million shares over the past three months.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. PCG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) trade information

PG&E Corporation (PCG) registered a 0.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.25% in intraday trading to $15.65 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.41%, and it has moved by -1.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.48%. The short interest in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) is 93.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.63 day(s) to cover.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PG&E Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PG&E Corporation (PCG) shares have gone up 28.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.82% against 3.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.30% this quarter and then jump 16.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.88 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.74 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.8 billion and $5.12 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.30% and then jump by 12.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.70%. While earnings are projected to return 10.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.48% per annum.

PCG Dividends

PG&E Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders

PG&E Corporation insiders own 7.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.60%, with the float percentage being 79.73%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 765 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 224.12 million shares (or 9.09% of all shares), a total value of $3.52 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 200.02 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 8.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.14 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PG&E Corporation (PCG) shares are Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Investment Company Of America owns about 91.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.43 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 80.74 million, or about 3.27% of the stock, which is worth about $1.27 billion.