Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.02% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the RENT share is $7.49, that puts it down -120.94 from that peak though still a striking 67.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s market capitalization is $234.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.82 million shares over the past three months.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. RENT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.51.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) trade information

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) registered a -2.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.02% in intraday trading to $3.39 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.78%, and it has moved by -20.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.15%. The short interest in Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) is 7.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.85, which implies an increase of 42.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, RENT is trading at a discount of -194.99% off the target high and 11.5% off the low.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rent the Runway Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) shares have gone down -27.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 73.33% against -6.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.70% this quarter and then jump 23.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $75.23 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $77.25 million by the end of Apr 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $64.1 million and $67.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.40% and then jump by 15.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -23.50% in 2023.

RENT Dividends

Rent the Runway Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)’s Major holders

Rent the Runway Inc. insiders own 5.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.74%, with the float percentage being 81.33%. Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8.18 million shares (or 13.20% of all shares), a total value of $17.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.95 million shares, is of Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.’s that is approximately 6.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.46 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $3.21 million.