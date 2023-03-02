Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR)’s Stock Is Down -23.00% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2023

During the recent session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s traded shares were 10.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.94% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the PBR share is $16.04, that puts it down -47.56 from that peak though still a striking 18.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.88. The company’s market capitalization is $70.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 26.60 million shares over the past three months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. PBR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.45.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) registered a -1.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.94% in intraday trading to $10.87 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.97%, and it has moved by -6.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.00%. The short interest in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is 43.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.42 day(s) to cover.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 123.10% this quarter and then drop -21.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.88 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.02 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $24.03 billion and $27.14 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.30% and then drop by -4.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 55.90%. While earnings are projected to return 125.60% in 2023.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 7.59, with the dividend yield indicating at 68.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.99%, with the float percentage being 23.99%. GQG Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 608 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 214.16 million shares (or 5.76% of all shares), a total value of $2.64 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 59.11 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 1.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $629.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares are Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund owns about 45.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $583.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 37.76 million, or about 1.01% of the stock, which is worth about $465.99 million.