One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY)

During the last session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s traded shares were 1.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.80% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the PGY share is $34.50, that puts it down -3036.36 from that peak though still a striking 48.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $785.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.70 million shares over the past three months.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. PGY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

The stock spiked 6.80% in intraday trading to $1.10 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 0.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.89%. The short interest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) is 2.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.09, which implies an increase of 47.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.35 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, PGY is trading at a discount of -172.73% off the target high and -22.73% off the low.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) shares have gone down -91.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 142.86% against 16.20.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $163.48 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $181.87 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 87.00% in 2023.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. insiders own 17.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.36%, with the float percentage being 36.58%. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 74.38 million shares (or 14.70% of all shares), a total value of $134.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.09 million shares, is of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s that is approximately 7.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $72.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) shares are Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF owns about 0.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.22 million, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.22 million.