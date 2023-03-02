Now Is A Good Time To Buy Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC)

During the last session, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s traded shares were 3.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.28% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the TIVC share is $2.87, that puts it down -1335.0 from that peak though still a striking 10.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $6.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 603.46K shares over the past three months.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) registered a 4.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.28% in intraday trading to $0.20 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.86%, and it has moved by -73.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.54%. The short interest in Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) is 0.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.61 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $610k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $730k by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -122.60% in 2023.

TIVC Dividends

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s Major holders

Tivic Health Systems Inc. insiders own 31.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.24%, with the float percentage being 0.34%. Advisor Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8900.0 shares (or 0.09% of all shares), a total value of $12905.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7722.0 shares, is of Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC)’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $11196.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund owns about 2667.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3520.0 market value.