Now Is A Good Time To Buy NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG)

During the last session, NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s traded shares were 1.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.02% or -$0.49. The 52-week high for the NSTG share is $37.59, that puts it down -305.5 from that peak though still a striking 52.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.37. The company’s market capitalization is $442.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 715.12K shares over the past three months.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) trade information

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) registered a -5.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.02% in intraday trading to $9.27 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.31%, and it has moved by -11.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.86%. The short interest in NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) is 3.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.17 day(s) to cover.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NanoString Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) shares have gone down -25.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.41% against 5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.70% this quarter and then jump 40.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.71 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.66 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $42.45 million and $31.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -20.60% and then jump by 21.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.70%. While earnings are projected to return 9.70% in 2023.

NSTG Dividends

NanoString Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 10 and April 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s Major holders

NanoString Technologies Inc. insiders own 1.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.33%, with the float percentage being 111.53%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 252 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.73 million shares (or 12.28% of all shares), a total value of $73.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.6 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $58.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Alger Small Cap Focus Fund owns about 1.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.42 million, or about 3.04% of the stock, which is worth about $14.82 million.