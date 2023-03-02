Now Is A Good Time To Buy BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE)

During the last session, BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE)’s traded shares were 2.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 43.31% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the PHGE share is $2.14, that puts it down -275.44 from that peak though still a striking 77.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $17.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 496.74K shares over the past three months.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) trade information

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) registered a 43.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 43.31% in intraday trading to $0.57 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 70.62%, and it has moved by 61.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.88%. The short interest in BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) is 92670.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.33, which implies an increase of 91.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, PHGE is trading at a discount of -1654.39% off the target high and -426.32% off the low.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BiomX Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BiomX Inc. (PHGE) shares have gone down -4.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.50% against 5.20.

While earnings are projected to return -6.80% in 2023.

PHGE Dividends

BiomX Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE)’s Major holders

BiomX Inc. insiders own 12.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.62%, with the float percentage being 23.55%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.81 million shares (or 9.38% of all shares), a total value of $1.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.13 million shares, is of Johnson & Johnson’s that is approximately 7.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BiomX Inc. (PHGE) shares are Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund owns about 0.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 58700.0, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $33752.0.