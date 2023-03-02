Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Could Post A 0.67% Or More Growth

During the last session, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s traded shares were 5.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.19. The 52-week high for the NAT share is $4.48, that puts it down -1.13 from that peak though still a striking 60.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.74. The company’s market capitalization is $934.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.50 million shares over the past three months.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.04%, and it has moved by 48.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 83.06%. The short interest in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) is 7.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.46, which implies an increase of 0.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.80 and $5.50 respectively. As a result, NAT is trading at a discount of -24.15% off the target high and 14.22% off the low.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nordic American Tankers Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares have gone up 64.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 685.71% against -1.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 250.00% this quarter and then jump 700.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 118.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100.53 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $79.26 million by the end of Jun 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -414.50% in 2023.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 29 and June 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nordic American Tankers Limited is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Nordic American Tankers Limited insiders own 2.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.85%, with the float percentage being 43.04%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 243 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 12.16 million shares (or 6.28% of all shares), a total value of $53.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.46 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 3.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $33.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 4.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.44 million, or about 1.78% of the stock, which is worth about $15.23 million.