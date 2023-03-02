NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO): With The Stock Up 21.43 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s traded shares were 1.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.38% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the NRBO share is $63.85, that puts it down -9021.43 from that peak though still a striking 21.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $13.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.90 million shares over the past three months.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) registered a 9.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.38% in intraday trading to $0.70 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.38%, and it has moved by -13.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.05%. The short interest in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.07 day(s) to cover.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) shares have gone down -94.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.62% against 8.90.

While earnings are projected to return 63.90% in 2023.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 30 and April 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 65.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.81%, with the float percentage being 8.25%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 11393.0 shares (or 0.09% of all shares), a total value of $0.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3627.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2602.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9409.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1984.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $27160.0.