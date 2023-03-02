Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE: MEG) Is Down -17.38% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE:MEG)’s traded shares were 2.21 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.76% or -$5.24. The 52-week high for the MEG share is $57.49, that puts it down -32.31 from that peak though still a striking 34.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.36. The company’s market capitalization is $1.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 132.85K shares over the past three months.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. MEG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE:MEG) trade information

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) registered a -10.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.76% in intraday trading to $43.45 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.19%, and it has moved by -17.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.50%. The short interest in Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE:MEG) is 1.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.60, which implies an increase of 24.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $47.00 and $73.00 respectively. As a result, MEG is trading at a discount of -68.01% off the target high and -8.17% off the low.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Montrose Environmental Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) shares have gone up 4.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.09% against 22.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -36.80% this quarter and then jump 35.90% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $141.24 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $140.14 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $143.79 million and $134.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.80% and then jump by 4.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 63.60% in 2023.

MEG Dividends

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE:MEG)’s Major holders

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. insiders own 7.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.60%, with the float percentage being 105.45%. Fred Alger Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 202 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.22 million shares (or 10.83% of all shares), a total value of $108.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.11 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $71.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.08 million, or about 3.65% of the stock, which is worth about $47.46 million.