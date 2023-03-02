Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) Fall -44.88% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s traded shares were 25.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.31% or -$0.59. The 52-week high for the MARA share is $32.74, that puts it down -402.92 from that peak though still a striking 52.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.11. The company’s market capitalization is $830.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 36.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 29.90 million shares over the past three months.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. MARA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) registered a -8.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.31% in intraday trading to $6.51 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.46%, and it has moved by -9.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.32%. The short interest in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) is 48.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.10, which implies an increase of 41.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, MARA is trading at a discount of -207.22% off the target high and 38.56% off the low.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) shares have gone down -44.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -258.24% against 16.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -270.00% this quarter and then jump 53.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -17.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $35.22 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $63.21 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $60.28 million and $51.72 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -41.60% and then jump by 22.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 58.70%. While earnings are projected to return -183.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 50.00% per annum.

MARA Dividends

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. insiders own 4.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.78%, with the float percentage being 39.74%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 291 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.67 million shares (or 9.13% of all shares), a total value of $114.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.79 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $83.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.82 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $30.18 million.