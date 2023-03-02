Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) On Wednesday – Up 56.84% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s traded shares were 22.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.23% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the LAZR share is $16.62, that puts it down -83.44 from that peak though still a striking 56.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.91. The company’s market capitalization is $2.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.90 million shares over the past three months.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) registered a 1.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.23% in intraday trading to $9.06 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.43%, and it has moved by 46.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.42%. The short interest in Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) is 68.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.78 day(s) to cover.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Luminar Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) shares have gone up 7.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -94.74% against 20.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -75.00% this quarter and then drop -12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.52 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.02 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.34 million and $6.86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.40% and then jump by 133.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 73.00% in 2023.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

Luminar Technologies Inc. insiders own 13.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.98%, with the float percentage being 64.77%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 321 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 19.67 million shares (or 7.40% of all shares), a total value of $143.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.54 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $120.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.72 million, or about 2.15% of the stock, which is worth about $28.29 million.