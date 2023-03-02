LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) On Wednesday – Down -13.09 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL)’s traded shares were 1.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.28% or -$0.62. The 52-week high for the LL share is $16.69, that puts it down -276.75 from that peak though still a striking -13.09% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.01. The company’s market capitalization is $132.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 614.13K shares over the past three months.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. LL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) trade information

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) registered a -12.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.28% in intraday trading to $4.43 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.42%, and it has moved by -24.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.42%. The short interest in LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) is 2.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 26.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, LL is trading at a discount of -35.44% off the target high and -35.44% off the low.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $282.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $267.6 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $282.23 million and $285.28 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.70%. While earnings are projected to return -34.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

LL Dividends

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL)’s Major holders

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.79%, with the float percentage being 80.80%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 192 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.73 million shares (or 16.13% of all shares), a total value of $32.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.64 million shares, is of T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 12.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $25.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 2.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.93 million, or about 3.18% of the stock, which is worth about $6.46 million.