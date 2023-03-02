Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Has Been Rising 11.11% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s traded shares were 1.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.75% or -$1.1. The 52-week high for the LMND share is $32.97, that puts it down -116.91 from that peak though still a striking 15.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.82. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.12 million shares over the past three months.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) registered a -6.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.75% in intraday trading to $15.20 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.37%, and it has moved by -0.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.28%. The short interest in Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) is 11.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.50, which implies an increase of 17.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, LMND is trading at a discount of -163.16% off the target high and 34.21% off the low.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lemonade Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lemonade Inc. (LMND) shares have gone down -29.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.10% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.10% this quarter and then drop -1.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 92.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $78.26 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $84.74 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $41 million and $44.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 90.90% and then jump by 91.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -8.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.10% per annum.

LMND Dividends

Lemonade Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

Lemonade Inc. insiders own 29.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.97%, with the float percentage being 48.28%. Softbank Group Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 303 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 11.98 million shares (or 17.33% of all shares), a total value of $253.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.89 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 7.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $66.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lemonade Inc. (LMND) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 2.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.38 million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $29.21 million.